SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

