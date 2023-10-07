Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

