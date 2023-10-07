Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.