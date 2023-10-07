Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $46.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 47,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 291,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

