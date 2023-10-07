Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 83.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.75 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

