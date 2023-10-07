American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $149.32 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

