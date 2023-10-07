Olympiad Research LP Invests $259,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $121,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,725,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $70.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $83.52.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.