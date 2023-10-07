Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

