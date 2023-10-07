Olympiad Research LP Invests $242,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,427,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

