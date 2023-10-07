Olympiad Research LP Takes $242,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 114.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 1,383,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 1,147,847 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 51.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,059,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 1,044,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE:DHT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

