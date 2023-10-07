3,675 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Okta stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

