OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 421 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

