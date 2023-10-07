Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

