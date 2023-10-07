Olympiad Research LP Takes $250,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.9 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,237.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,261.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

