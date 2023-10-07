19,704 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in StoneCo by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

StoneCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.