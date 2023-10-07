7,105 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

SYF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

