OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,719 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $29.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

