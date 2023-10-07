Olympiad Research LP Purchases 33 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,081.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,174.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

