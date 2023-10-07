OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

