Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,966,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $6,691,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Danaos by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 129,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 109,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

