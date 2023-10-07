Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

KRO opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $443.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.74 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 88.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 35.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 87.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

