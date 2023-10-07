CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,422.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $362,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,478.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,422.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,382. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

