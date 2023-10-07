Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $67.03 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $84,663.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,909 shares of company stock worth $850,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,450,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

