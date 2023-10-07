Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

NYSE:DEI opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

