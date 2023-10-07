Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

CW stock opened at $193.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.79. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

