Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46,042 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.