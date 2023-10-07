Dana (NYSE:DAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Dana has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

