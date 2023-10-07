J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $200.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.30.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $158.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

