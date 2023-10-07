UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

