Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $27.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Coinbase Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,854 shares of company stock worth $13,344,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 742.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

