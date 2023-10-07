Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 40,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

