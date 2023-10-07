First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.