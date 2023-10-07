DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

