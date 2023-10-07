Bank of America Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $868.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $751.92.

BLK opened at $648.22 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

