Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $495.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $320.14 and a 1 year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,598,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

