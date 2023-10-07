StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE CSV opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Carriage Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.