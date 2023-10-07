StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Carriage Services Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE CSV opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Carriage Services Company Profile
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
