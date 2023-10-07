Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

