Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.