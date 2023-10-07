Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.