StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Civeo Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CVEO opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
