StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Civeo Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVEO opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

