Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $151.89 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,087,535,216 coins and its circulating supply is 753,102,288 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

