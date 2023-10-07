UNIUM Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $574.87 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $574.87 million and approximately $77,609.79 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for approximately $17.21 or 0.00061528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 18.01620759 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,297.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

