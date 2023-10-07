Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.25.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $109.21 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

