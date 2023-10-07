Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

