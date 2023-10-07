Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 1.7 %

ITRI stock opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Itron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Itron by 54.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after buying an additional 104,199 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Itron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.