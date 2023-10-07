Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 740,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,331,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

