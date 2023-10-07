HI (HI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,149.05

HI (HI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $230,149.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016010 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,977.80 or 0.99998345 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00082026 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $210,842.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

