The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,546,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

