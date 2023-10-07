UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.49 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

