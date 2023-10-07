UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,713 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

