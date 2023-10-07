Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

EMR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.